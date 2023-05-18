NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the National Ayush Mission Conclave in the national capital.

The Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya graced the occasion as the chief guest at the two day conclave which began on Thursday.

The two day National Ayush Mission Conclave began with a commitment from the Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to priorities ‘Integrative Health’ for the health and wellness of public at large.

On this occasion, two ICT initiatives of Ministry of Ayush were launched.

Also read: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Sittwe port in Myanmar, receives first Indian cargo ship

E-Learning Management System (eLMS) was launched by Sarbananda Sonowal and Comprehensive AHMIS, an upgraded EHR system was launched by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Sonowal also administered ‘Lifestyle for Environment pledge’ to the august gathering.

Dr Mahendrabhai along with Health and Ayush Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Uttarakand, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other states including representatives of Jammu & Kashmir were also present.

While presiding over the function, Sonowal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged Ayush and Health & Family Welfare Ministry to work in unison for health and wellness.

“India will have to lead the world on this front.

“Both the Ministries are working incessantly in our resolve & strength has grown manifold.

“Recognizing the strength of Indian Traditional Medicines Systems, WHO has too bestowed India with the placement of WHO-GCTM centre in Jamnagar.”

Also read: Ministry of Ayush and ICMR sign an MoU to promote and collaborate on integrative health research

Union Cabinet has approved the operationalization of 12,500 Ayush HWCs by upgrading existing Ayush Dispensaries/Health Sub-centre through State/UT Governments in centrally sponsored scheme mode and under the broad umbrella of National Ayush Mission (NAM) in a phased manner.

Till date more than 8500 AHWCs has been setup across India and are serving the communities.