A sample of Patanjali’s “pure cow ghee” is found to be adulterated after it failed in the food safety tests conducted by both state and central laboratories.

The sample of Patanjali’s “pure cow ghee” was collected from a shop at Tehri in Uttarakhand and was sent to a state laboratory.

Consequently the regulator will file a suit in the SDM court of Tehri district where the sample came from.

Earlier in 2021, the food safety and drugs department had found that Patanjali’s “pure cow ghee” was injurious to health.

During the Char Dham Yatra, a sample of Patanjali’s rice was taken from a hotel in Selu Pani located on Chamba-Dharasu highway for food safety testing.

A large quantity of pesticide was confirmed in rice after necessary tests.