KOHIMA: Nagaland’s popular minister Temjen Imna Along this time, has come up with an innovative post that not only promotes Nagaland’s tourism but also gives a way to overcome stress from the daily hustle and bustle of modern lives.

Yes! we know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle.



It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines.

One pill every day after Breakfast for one week.



Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul. ?#WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/hgHNydvNzo — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 7, 2023

On World Health Day, the Nagaland minister has ‘prescribed’ medicines ‘to de-stress your soul’.

Basically, he is hinting that one can not only escape the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city but also can de-stress with a trip to mesmerizing Nagaland.

Also read: 10 hilarious tweets of Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along

“Yes! We know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It’s time to take some medicines, some real medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul,” the Nagaland minister wrote in his official Twitter handle.