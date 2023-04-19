AIZAWL: US Consul General Melinda Pavek, held a meeting with Mizoram Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana at MINECO Conference Hall on Tuesday.

Dr R Lalthangliana welcomed and thanked the Consul General and her team for their visit to Mizoram.

The Minister highlighted the state’s strategic location with respect to its international border (Myanmar and Bangladesh) and added that peace and tranquility within the state can act as an avenue for International trade and investment.

He looked forward to have a closer cooperation and coordination with US Consulate General of Kolkata and requested the Consul General to facilitate exchange programme for students and faculties and provides scholarship for the needy students of the state.

Dr Thangtea mentioned that Mizoram has the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and has ranked first among small states in the recently released NITI Aayog’s Health Index.

The Minister also stated that Mizoram has the second highest literacy rate in India and applauded the effort of the Church, NGOs and local communities in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

While mentioning certain developments and ongoing projects in the state such as JICA’s funded Cancer Superspeciality Hospital, installation of Oxygen plants in all districts, addition of ICU beds, World Bank funded Mizoram State Health System Strengthening Project, the Minister also asserted the prevalence of HIV/AIDS, Cancer, Malaria, TB in the state and called for better cooperation to eradicate such diseases from the state.

US Consul General Melinda Pavek expressed her delight in witnessing the state’s area of concern and believed that there is an ample opportunity for cooperation and collaboration.

India is a partner country, not an assistance country for the United States, the Consul General added.

She stressed the need for identifying, understanding and combating together the problems and struggles of the state like HIV/AIDS, cancer etc.

The Consul General welcomed enthusiastic students and faculties to continue their education and research in the United States.

She advocated both students and researchers to avail the help of US-India Education Foundation (USIEF), EducationUSA team, Fullbright scholarships and online access of American libraries.

On the horticulture front, Melinda Pavek mentioned her awareness of Mizoram’s bamboo through the B-20 meeting held in Aizawl.

She called for further research of bamboo species of the state to explore its potential as a bio-fuel and a carbon sink.

In this meeting, the minister was accompanied by officials from Commerce & Industries, Health & Family Welfare and Higher & Technical Education Department and each department official presented their achievements and visions.