Aizawl: Mizoram reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 159 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2, 36,319, an official said.

Mizoram reported 55 cases on Monday.

The death toll remains at 717 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 62, followed by Lunglei district (37) and Mamit district (29), he said.

The fresh cases detected from 856 samples tested for the infection put the single-day positivity rate at 25 per cent.

Mizoram now has 804 active cases, while 2,34,798 people have recovered from the infection, including 114 on Monday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.35 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

Mizoram has tested more than 19.67 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

1,70,6141 doses of vaccines, including 8,74,224 first doses, 7,36,371 second doses and 95,546 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department.