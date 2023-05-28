Every year, Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on May 28.

The day highlights the importance of proper menstrual hygiene management.

Menstruation is a natural phenomenon experienced by females.

There are many societal taboos surrounding menstruation and limited access to the resources lead to inadequate practices.

Lack of knowledge and poor hygiene conditions result in various health issues in women.

It is crucial to create awareness regarding menstrual hygiene which help women to lead healthier life.

Here are some consequences caused due to poor menstrual hygiene and ways to improve it:

Affected by an infection

Maintaining menstrual hygiene is important otherwise there are higher chances of being affected by an infection.

Women may develop Yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, and urinary tract infections resulting from bacterial proliferation and moisture.

So, it is important to change sanitary napkins every 4-6 hours to prevent any kind of infection.

· Irritation, itching, and rashes in the vaginal area

Using sanitary napkins for a longer time can cause itching, rashes and skin irritation.

Poor quality sanitary products with inadequate absorption can cause fungal infection.

It is important to choose the right sanitary products with adequate absorbency and breathability to avoid skin problems.

Maintaining menstrual hygiene is important including cleaning the vaginal area with mild soap and water.

Reproductive health issues

A pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or endometriosis can develop due to infections that may extend to the reproductive organs.

These ailments can result in long-term repercussions such as persistent discomfort, problems with fertility, and others.

It is advisable to get medical help away if they experience any signs of discomfort or feel issues, like excruciating pelvic discomfort or abnormal discharge.

Regular hand hygiene

Washing your hand regularly is a good hygiene practice.

Clean your hand for at least two minutes after using and changing the period product to avoid the risk of yeast infection or Hepatitis B.

Disturbances in daily routines and tasks

The fear of leakage during periods may prevent women from engaging fully in their everyday routines causing impact on their overall well-being.

Women be aware of carefully selecting menstrual products that suits their needs and preferences. It is also essential to use clean toilets with disposal systems during periods.

Moreover, women living in rural areas lack awareness which makes them more vulnerable to reproductive diseases.

They lack essential services like access to clean washrooms or the easy availability of menstrual products that are affordable.

Societal taboos and inadequate knowledge about menstruation cause stigmatization among women.

It is crucial to raise more and more awareness about menstrual hygiene.