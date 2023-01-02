Do you frequently get fevers but don’t know what’s causing this? It can be concerning to be constantly ill without understanding the reason. Getting a fever assessment can help. This diagnostic test analyses the various factors that can cause fever to identify what’s ailing you.

Everyone must have experienced a fever at some point in their life, right? Most people don’t even see a doctor if they get a fever and just wait for it to pass on its own.

While getting a fever is nothing to worry about, if the frequency increases, it may indicate an underlying health issue. That’s where a fever assessment comes in. By getting a fever assessment done, you can gain a better understanding of the cause of your fever and take the necessary steps for managing it. Read on to find out more about this test and how it can help.

Why Do You Need A Fever Assessment?

The term ‘fever’ refers to a temporary spike in your body temperature. When an infection in the body is detected by your immune system, it triggers certain complex processes and causes the hypothalamus, the part of your brain responsible for controlling the body temperature, to increase it.

This overall process prevents heat loss from your body. Usually, a fever is temporary and resolves itself. However, if it continues to persist, it can lead to some serious complications. Some of the common causes of fever are:

Bacterial infections

Viral infections

Malignant tumour

Post-exercise heat exhaustion

Specific inflammatory illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis

It’s not possible to treat a fever without identifying its cause. Therefore, a fever assessment test analyses the various factors that can lead to a fever and figures out the cause, enabling your doctor to create a suitable treatment plan.

What Does a Fever Assessment Involve?

A fever assessment package consists of a comprehensive list of tests to check for common causes. These tests are usually performed by analysing the samples of your blood and urine. Some of the primary tests included in a fever assessment include:

Widal Test

This is a definitive test that checks for enteric fever, by detecting the presence of paratyphoid and typhoid antibodies. In this test, your blood sample is tested against typhoid bacilli for confirming the diagnosis.

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test

During inflammation, your lungs release the C-reactive proteins in your blood. This test checks for the presence of this protein in your blood, thereby enabling your doctor to modify the treatment plan accordingly.

Malarial Antigen Test

This diagnostic test helps in detecting various malarial parasite species in your blood, including plasmodium falciparum and plasmodium vivax, which can result in a fever.

Dengue Fever NS1 Antigen, Rapid Test

During acute stages of dengue fever, the NS1 protein is released into your bloodstream within a week of being infected. It helps in the diagnosis and treatment planning of dengue.

Complete Urine Examination

A urinary tract infection can also lead to an increase in your body temperature. A comprehensive urine examination can help detect this type of infection.

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

The CBC test is done to measure the levels of white blood cells (WBCs) in your body. Higher than normal levels of WBCs can be a sign of infection or inflammation.

Dengue IgG/IgM Antibodies Rapid Test

The dengue antibodies test is performed to confirm the diagnosis of dengue fever and determine if it is acute or not.

Getting a fever assessment is essential for the timely identification of the underlying cause. Figuring out the cause of a persisting fever can help formulate an effective treatment plan. Apollo 24/7 provides a comprehensive fever assessment that checks for all the common causes of fever. Consisting of a set of 52 tests, it assesses your urine and blood samples to diagnose diseases like typhoid, dengue, and malaria.