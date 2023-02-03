Fruits are a part of a balanced diet which has enormous nutrients and is beneficial for every health condition.

Fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which can be consumed directly or in the form of fruit juice.

There are different ways to consume fruits, be it in the form of fruit chat with lemon juice or a glass of mixed fruit juice with some rock salt.

Consuming the fruit directly provides fiber to the body which benefits in the digestion process, weight management and blood sugar control.

Besides this, eating fresh fruits in their whole form nourishes your body with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals. It also helps in reducing the risk of obesity and chronic diseases.

Fruits like berries, apples, pears, citrus fruits and grapes help in lossing weight. Moreover, it’s necessary to eat a balanced diet rich in whole fruits, plenty of vegetables, lean protein and whole grains.

Consuming fruit in the form of juice seems to be convenient but it lacks the fiber found in whole fruit and may not retain all the antioxidants content in a whole fruit.

If you prefer drinking the packaged juices, then you must know it is high sugar content and calories.

Meanwhile, if you are focusing on weight loss then drinking juice is not a good option as it involves more calories as compared to eating a whole fruit.

Eating a whole fruit is considered to be a better choice. Even if you still prefer drinking fruit juice, make sure you opt for fresh juice with no added sugar. It is better if you prepare the juice at home and retain the fiber content as much as possible.