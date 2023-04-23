During pregnancy, women become more vulnerable to severe respiratory infections caused by a variety of viruses including influenza A virus (IAV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Influenza has an adverse effect on pregnant women resulting in more than a 10-fold increase in the risk of hospitalization.

According to a recent study, it is found that exposure to ultrafine particles (UFPs) during pregnancy increases the risk of respiratory virus infection.

Several flu also has a higher impact on the body of pregnant women.

The research shows the combined impact of pregnancy, air pollution, and influenza.

The research highlights that there are several physiological characteristics that explain maternal susceptibility to viral infection including increased cardiac output and decreased tidal volume as well as immunological changes such as selective modulation of immune cell subsets to protect the developing fetus.

The research also highlights that vaccination compliance during pregnancy is generally below 50 percent, despite vaccination against influenza being safe and effective, leading to an increased risk of developing respiratory infection.

Moreover, air pollution is responsible for one in nine deaths with an annual premature mortality of more than 7 million.

A mixture of gases and tiny airborne particulate matter, which are categorized as UFPs, are critical to recognize and identify, especially to protect vulnerable populations.

Influenza and UFPs are more prevalent in urban cities and pregnant women take vaccination when they suffer from it and take preventive measures limiting UFP exposure to protect maternal health.