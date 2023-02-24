In this technological era, using headphones and earphones has become a tradition whenever we face boredom as there is always a pleasure listening to our favorite playlist in it.

Post the Covid -19 pandemic, the earphone has emerged as one of the most important gadgets used to attend countless hours of virtual meetings and discussions.

Exposure to loud noise in earphones or headphones may increase the risk of loss of hearing.

A study significantly indicates that teens who listen to loud music using earphones in a noisy environment or use earphones for more than 80 mins per day on average in a noisy environment had a higher risk of suffering from hearing loss.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the environmental noise levels should be below 70 dB over 24 hours. If it is even increased by 5 decibels, then the exposure time has to be reduced to 7-8 hours.

Loud music can induce hearing loss by causing damage to the cochlear hair cells.

Exposure to loud earphone noise for a longer period of time can cause fatigue to the inner ear and the auditory nerve can become insensitive leading to temporary noise-induced hearing loss.

Another risk can be suffering from permanent hearing loss. The static magnetic field that originates from audio devices can affect our neurological health.

However, it is essential to avoid using audio devices in areas where environmental noise is higher like in buses, malls, and gyms.

So, it is necessary to make the youth aware of the impact of audio devices and to promote ear health among them. Using these devices at less than 60dB intensities for a duration of 1-3 hrs a day is recommendable.

It is significantly advisable to keep the volume of the earphone up to 60% of the maximum volume and for a time of fewer than 60 mins. Using earphones exceeding 60 mins and more than 60% of the intensity then you are at risk of developing NIHL (Noise-induced hearing loss). Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) happens when the structures in the inner ear get damaged due to loud noises.

Moreover, using earphones constantly can obstruct or block the outflow of wax in the ear which later gets accumulated leading to ear infections. Thus, Headphones are relatively considered better as compared to earphones and do not interfere with the drainage mechanism of the ears.

Here are a few tips you can follow to maintain healthy ear health:

Reduce the amount of time of using a headphone/earphones in a day.

In case if you working in a noisy environment, decrease the amount of time you spend in that particular place or use earplugs.

Avoid using unnecessary ear drops unless it is recommended by a doctor.

It is advisable to consult a doctor if you have pain in the ear.