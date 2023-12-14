Guwahati: According to a report released by the food delivery platform Swiggy, biryani was the most ordered dish in 2023 for the eighth straight year.

India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. And for every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered. On January 1 alone, 430,000 biryanis were ordered on Swiggy.

The data was released in the “How India Swiggy’d 2023 — unwrapping India’s year in on-demand convenience” report based on the order data between January 1 and November 23.

The data released showed that 2.49 million customers debuted on Swiggy with a biryani order.

And leading the race was one Hyderabad man who ordered 1,633 biryanis this year. That is more than four biryanis a day!

Among all cities, Hyderabad had the most appetite for the dish as every sixth biryani delivered was in this city.

On the day of the World Cup 2023 50-over finals, on November 19, India ordered 188 pizzas per minute.

The report also highlighted that the maximum number of orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, who placed over 10,000 orders each.

The highest spend, by value, was from a user in Mumbai who ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh.

During Durga Pujo, Gulab Jamuns overtook Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders.

Masala Dosa was the top favourite in vegetarian orders for all nine days of Navaratri.

Further, Bangalore was the “Cake Capital” of the country, with 8.5 million orders placed for chocolate cake alone.

The highest number of chocolate cakes were ordered on Mother’s Day (May 14, 2023).

The single highest order was worth Rs. 31,748 from a user in Chennai. It was made up of coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips.

The fastest delivery was in Delhi, where Swiggy Instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in 65 seconds.