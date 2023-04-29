Asthma is a common lung disease that occurs when your airways narrow down and swell and is blocked by extra mucus causing difficulty in breathing. The signs and symptoms of asthma are wheezing, fatigue, cough, chest tightness and even weakness.

The causes of asthma are due to pollen, dust, smoke and pollution and it’s important to seek immediate treatment for it.

Here are some proven treatments of asthma:

It is required to seek medical help by visiting a doctor. The doctor may prescribe the required medication for asthma. One needs to note down the triggers and manage it accordingly.

Take bronchodilators which are medications beneficial for making breathing easier by relaxing the muscles in the lungs and widening the airways. You should take the medication in the mentioned dosage.

which are medications beneficial for making breathing easier by relaxing the muscles in the lungs and widening the airways. You should take the medication in the mentioned dosage. In case you are detected with severe asthma then injections containing medicines called biologic therapies are given to the patient. These can help to control the symptoms of asthma.

Breathing exercises can help patients suffering from asthma to improve their lung capacity. One can ask the expert about the exercises that are suitable for you.

Following a balanced diet is essential for people with asthma. Avoid eating foods that are high in fat and calories like sweets, desserts, sodas, and colas. Take supplements advised by the doctor only and do not go overboard on them.

Exercise daily for at least 30 minutes which will improve your health but do not involve yourself in any rigorous activities.