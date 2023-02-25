Premature ovarian failure (POF) is a condition when the ovaries of a woman stop working before the age of 40 years.

This health condition leads to the loss of egg-containing follicles from the ovaries which also produce estrogen and progesterone.

Premature ovarian failure, also known as premature ovarian insufficiency, causes ovaries to stop producing hormones such as estrogen and progesterone and the female reproductive organ also stops releasing eggs (ovulating) regularly which results in infertility.

POF has serious health consequences, including psychological distress, infertility, osteoporosis, autoimmune disorders, ischaemic heart disease, and increased risk of mortality

According to healthcare experts, POF is likely to occur to around one per cent of women.

The risk factors for developing premature ovarian failure are :

Age – The risk goes up between the ages of 35 and 40.

Family history – Having a family history of primary ovarian insufficiency increases the risk of developing premature ovarian failure.

Surgery – Women who have undergone ovarian surgery, chemotherapy or radiation may have higher chances of developing this condition.

Here are 5 symptoms indicating that you are suffering from premature ovarian failure:

Changes in periods

Changes in the menstruation cycle or change in the periods is a primary symptom of premature ovarian failure.

Hot flushes

Another common symptom one must observe is hot flushes.

Night sweats and irritability

An increased amount of irritation in one’s mood can be witnessed during POF because night sweats are likely to disturb sleep.

Decreased sex drive

The woman may experience a decrease in their sex drive due to POF accompanied by painful and uncomfortable sex.

Thinning

A premature failure of the ovaries can result in dryness and thinning of the vagina.