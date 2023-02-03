Hyperpigmentation is a skin condition that causes small or large patches of the skin to appear darker than others and this can happen anywhere on the body.

Acne, eczema, bug bites, cuts, scrapes, even scratching or friction from, say, vigorous rubbing can lead to inflammation which can cause hyperpigmentation. The excess melanin production can also lead to the factor of hyperpigmentation.

Here are some ways to get rid of hyperpigmentation:

i) Never skip SPF

Exposure to sun can not only cause pigmentation. Make sure you reapply your sunscreen every four hours, especially if you are prone to pigmentation or already have it.

ii) Make sure your skin is well-hydrated from inside out

Applying a moisturizer based on the skin type keeps the skin hydrated and may help to prevent hyperpigmentation. Besides, incorporating food which contain fatty acids and adding supplements into your diet helps to hydrate your skin from within.

iii) Visit the expert

It’s better to visit a dermatologist as they can give proper medications to cure it. Further one can get peels, lasers, and facials to treat pigmentation at their doctor’s clinic.

iv) Use topical retinoids

Hyperpigmentation can be treated in many ways. One such way to cure it is using topical retinoids to assist with lightening of dark spots on the skin.