Bamboo shoots are the edible shoots of bamboo plants that are used to prepare a variety of Asian cuisine. Bamboo shoots are highly nutritious and contain a good amount of fiber, copper and vitamins.
Here are some health benefits of bamboo shoots:
- Improves heart health
Bamboo shoots are rich in phytosterols that help to lower bad cholesterol. This improves blood circulation and promotes overall cardiovascular health.
- Weight loss
Bamboo shoots are low in calories but has high fiber content which plays a significant role if you are trying to lose weight.
- Good for bones
Bamboo shoots are rich in calcium and manganese which further increases bone density and strength. It also includes Vitamin C which helps to maintain bone health.
- Helps in collagen synthesis
This vegetable has high silica content. Silica is the third most overflowing element in the human body and increases tissue levels of hydroxyproline. Hydroxyproline is a key amino acid required for collagen and elastin synthesis