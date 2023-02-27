Bamboo shoots are the edible shoots of bamboo plants that are used to prepare a variety of Asian cuisine. Bamboo shoots are highly nutritious and contain a good amount of fiber, copper and vitamins.

Here are some health benefits of bamboo shoots:

Improves heart health

Bamboo shoots are rich in phytosterols that help to lower bad cholesterol. This improves blood circulation and promotes overall cardiovascular health.

Weight loss

Bamboo shoots are low in calories but has high fiber content which plays a significant role if you are trying to lose weight.

Good for bones

Bamboo shoots are rich in calcium and manganese which further increases bone density and strength. It also includes Vitamin C which helps to maintain bone health.

Helps in collagen synthesis

This vegetable has high silica content. Silica is the third most overflowing element in the human body and increases tissue levels of hydroxyproline. Hydroxyproline is a key amino acid required for collagen and elastin synthesis