Guwahati: A police team in Guwahati, Assam have arrested two senior members of Divyang Manch Assam for allegedly being involved in a job scam.

The accused allegedly promised government jobs in exchange for large sums of money.

They were identified as Navjeet Barman, President of Divyang Manch Assam, and Secretary Semim Ahmed.

They were apprehended late Sunday night from Boragaon.

According to reports, the duo lured job seekers by claiming to have connections that could secure Grade III and Grade IV government positions in Assam.

They allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from desperate candidates but failed to deliver on their promises.

When the victims demanded their money back, the scam came to light.

An audio recording of one of the accused demanding money went viral on social media, prompting some of the victims to file an FIR at Paltan Bazar Police Station.

The police are currently interrogating Barman and Ahmed to uncover further details about their operations and identify any other possible accomplices.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused used the fraudulently collected money to fund lavish vacations and purchase expensive vehicles.