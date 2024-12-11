Guwahati : To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, some of his best films are being shown at Guwahati.

The people of Guwahati can see the films at PVR City Centre from 6 PM to 9 PM from December 13, 2024 to December 15, 2024.

The iconic Kapoor family of Bollywood is hosting the Raj Kapoor 100 film festival with NFDC (National Film Archive of India), RK Films and the Film Heritage Foundation

This festival is being from December 13 to December 15. It aims in celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of ‘India’s Greatest Showman’ Raj Kapoor by screening some of his most iconic films across cinema halls in India

The Kapoor family aims to celebrate his legacy by screening ten of his movies across 135 cinema halls in 40 cities across India

The screenings are across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis movie halls across the country

The classics which you can expect to watch during this unique film festival include classics like “Aag”, “Barsaat”, “Awara”, “Shree 420”, “Jagte Raho”, “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai”, “Sangam”, “Mera Naam Joker”, “Bobby” and “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”

To book your tickets for this unique festival, visit the PVR-Inox, Cinepolis and BookMyShow website

You can book the tickets at only Rs. 100/- altogether.

All films will also have English subtitles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently invited the Kapoor family of Bollywood to join the celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor in Delhi.

The photos of all the Kapoor family members posing for a picture with PM Modi got much attention across social media.

Raj Kapoor was one of the best actors, director and also producer during the 1950s in the Bollywood industry.

H has also got the nickname as the Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema.

He was born in Peshawar as the eldest son of Prithviraj Kapoor of the Kapoor family.

Raj Kapoor produced and also acted in many films for which he received multiple accolades.