Guwahati: As President of India, Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Guwahati on February 25 and 26, the administration has made certain security and traffic arrangements for both days.

The president will be inaugurating a yearlong celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati during his visit.

The following restrictions/diversions shall be in place for smooth traffic management at Guwahati city on February 25, 26, 2022.

No commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheel and above shall be allowed to ply on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati Metropolitan City from 6 am to 10 pm on February 25 from 5 am to 12.30 pm on February 26, 2022.

No commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/medium/heavy) shall ply on AT Road, MG Road, FC Road, Taybullah Road, GNB Road, B Baruah Road, GS Road and Panjabari road from 7 am to 9 pm on February 25, 2022, during the visit of President of India.

The ASTC undertaking buses coming from the Lower Assam side to Machkhowa and Paltanbazar will not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari on February 25, 2022, and will be diverted to ISBT.

The pilgrims are advised to use the newly constructed road from Pandu temple ghat, Pandu to Kamakhya temple instead of the main Kamakhya Temple road from 6.30 am to 2 pm on February 25, 2022.

Certain restrictions will be in place on the following roads at the given timings except for emergency travel. Citizens are requested to make movement plans accordingly:

From Airport to Kamakhya gate- From 11.20 am to 12.15 pm

From Kamakhya Gate to Koinadhora via MG Road, B Baruah Road, GS Road- From 12.30 am to 1.40 pm.

Again in the evening GS Road (Khanapara to Sixmile) and Panjabari Road- From 5 pm to 6.45 pm.