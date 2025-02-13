Guwahati: A decomposed body was discovered in a well at Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.

The body was found near Pensionpara in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Kalita, who had been missing since February 4.

The Chandmari Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kalita’s death.

Preliminary reports suggest that Kalita had been battling a prolonged illness, leading authorities to suspect possible suicide.

Further investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of death.