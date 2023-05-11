GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma rededicated the remodelled Nehru Park to the people at a function held at the premises of the park here on Wednesday evening.

It may be noted that Nehru Park is the oldest park in Guwahati which has been renovated with the addition of a water body, kids play area etc. on an area at 24120 sq ft with the project cost of Rs 1168.46 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, “Our government sincerely wants to provide green and free space to the city dwellers to enable them to relax in the green ambience.

“Therefore, our government has taken a series of steps to increase the green coverage of the city,” he added.

The rededication of the remodeled Nehru Park at Panbazar with increased amenities is one such step to add quality to the living conditions of the city dwellers.

He said that the park with the addition of a water body and a refurbished kids’ play area is expected to give relaxation and amusement to adults as well as kids.

The Assam CM also said that his government is working to create more avenues to make the city more beautiful.

He also asked GMDA to create a barrier free access between Judges Field and Nehru Park.

He also said that a utility company will be designed between Government of Assam and GMC with 49 per cent and 51 per cent share to take care of the street lights in Guwahati.

Assam CM Dr Sarma also announced that in the next month 20 thousand water connections will be given to the residents of Guwahati as he requested more response from the city dwellers for the water connection from the government.

He also said in the coming months, his government will take more decisive actions for the overall development of Assam.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal also spoke on the occasion.

MP Queen Oja, MP Pabitra Margherita, Mayor GMC Mrigen Sarania, Chairman GMDA Narayan Deka and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.