What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 4, 2022 :

SL No.Redeem Code Free FireFree Fire Rewards (Daily Updated)
15XMJ-PG7R-H49R3 x Incubator Voucher
2FFA0-ES11-YL2D1 x Poker MP40
3FFPLNZUWMALS1 x Bonus 50 Points
45FBKP6U2A6VDCrazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
54ST1ZTBE2RP91 x Street Boy Bundle
6F9IK MNBV CDER1 x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
7FFMC5GZ8S3JC2 x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
8SWER 6YYH BGVCSneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
9C23Q2AGP9PH2 x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

