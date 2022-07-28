What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 28, 2022 :

F9FA LNO9 FGYT Elite Pass FD24 5THY 8IKT Titian mark gun skins PB5N F35W 56I7 Justice Fighter FBLH U8V9 5H9R Outfit FGYR 5JU6 7KG7 Free Pet FF4I LO09 O1TT Diamond Royale Voucher FJO9 JKHG DRG7 Paloma Character FYT7 JUKI CAS4 Flight Loot Box SBJK L7TD VT66 Black Dragon backpack SLO0 IUYA TGJ4 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

