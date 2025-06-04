Guwahati: The Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has issued a stern directive to the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary, instructing them to ensure strict compliance with the 2019 ban on illegal mining and related activities near the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

This order comes nearly five months after an anonymous government official flagged rampant and intensified illegal mining in the vicinity of the national park, directly flouting the Apex Court’s previous directives.

The CEC’s directive, stemming from a letter, specifically addresses concerns about ongoing mining in the “Parkup Pahar Range,” a declared Wildlife Sanctuary forming the southern boundary of Kaziranga.

The anonymous complainant, an indigenous government employee from Assam, alleged that despite the Supreme Court’s clear order of April 12, 2019, mining has not only continued but has alarmingly intensified since then.

The 2019 Supreme Court order, issued in W.P (C) No. 202 of 1995 (IN RE: T.N. GODAVARAM THIRUMULPAD VERSUS UNION OF INDIA AND ORS.), explicitly prohibited all forms of mining and related activities along the southern boundary of the KNP and in the entire catchment area of rivers, streams, and rivulets originating in the Karbi Anglong Hill ranges and flowing into Kaziranga National Park, including the Tiger Reserve.

It also barred new construction in the nine identified animal corridors and held the Assam DGP and concerned Superintendents of Police responsible for preventing illegal mining and transportation of mined material.

However, the recent anonymous application to the CEC paints a grim picture. In his letter, the official alleged that around a dozen mines are currently operating within the protected area, shockingly under four licenses purportedly issued by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“This action of KAAC insinuates their involvement with the mining cartel as they, being the state authorities, ought to safeguard their own resources instead of allowing its destruction,” the letter alleged.

The complainant argues that the KAAC lacks the authority to override Supreme Court orders or statutory environmental protections, suggesting a potential nexus between the council and mining cartels.

The complainant alleged that the Borjuri waterfall, which runs through the active mining region, was deliberately omitted from the designated boundary to serve mining interests.

“Moreover, the mining mafia operating in the area has even built two culvert bridges to let the water from the falls flow so that they could operate in the adjacent areas, and this fact could be easily substantiated from the Google Earth images submitted herewith,” the letter alleged.

The report highlights severe ecological degradation, including extensive deforestation and disruption of the Borjuri Waterfall, whose stream feeds into the sanctuary.

Google Earth imagery from 2018 to 2024 reportedly demonstrates the alarming extent of this destruction. The complainant sought an urgent investigation into the KAAC’s role, police inaction, and the legitimacy of post-2019 mining licenses.

The CEC, in its earlier Report No. 6 of 2019, had already concluded that many mining sites were forest areas requiring central government clearance, mining activities in wildlife corridors were unlawful, permits were issued without necessary sanctions under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and KAAC officials lacked the authority to grant such permits.

The report also pointed to siltation, destruction of agricultural lands, loss of biodiversity, obstruction of wildlife movement, and irreversible long-term impacts on wildlife conservation.

While the State Government had initially reported compliance with the 2019 Supreme Court order in August 2019, the new application suggests a troubling resurgence of illegal mining.

Following the application, the CEC sought a factual report from the Assam Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the DGP. The PCCF submitted a report detailing actions taken, including the suspension of some mining leases.

However, the CEC, in a letter dated March 20, 2025, urged the Special Chief Secretary, Environment & Forest Department, to cancel, rather than merely suspend, these leases, particularly as they fall within the draft Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). The CEC also reiterated that no new mining leases should be granted in these areas.

During recent meetings, the KAAC submitted that it had taken steps to halt illegal mining, including canceling permits and issuing closure notices in 2018 and 2019, and that no new permissions have been granted since the Supreme Court’s orders.

The KAAC also stated that 10 stone quarries within 10 km of the park and four near Borjuri Waterfall were suspended after field verification against the proposed ESZ KML file. They further mentioned pending legal proceedings in the Gauhati High Court and awaited the finalized ESZ boundary proposal from the Government of Assam to make final decisions on mining permits.

A critical point emerged during a May 9, 2025 meeting when an order from the Gauhati High Court dated May 5, 2025, was submitted, allowing mining in two cases. The CEC noted with concern that the High Court was evidently not apprised of the Supreme Court’s comprehensive ban order of April 12, 2019.

Consequently, the CEC has now directed the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, to ensure strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s 2019 orders.

Furthermore, the KAAC and the Assam Forest Department have been mandated to immediately apprise the Gauhati High Court of the Supreme Court’s directions and request a review of its May 5, 2025 order.

The CEC’s latest recommendations include:

The Assam DGP and concerned Superintendents of Police must ensure that no illegal mining or transportation of illegally mined material takes place from Karbi Anglong Hills.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is to submit a comprehensive Watershed Drainage Analysis Report to the CEC by October 2025, identifying all watershed areas draining into Kaziranga National Park.

No new mining settlements, leases, or permits shall be issued by the KAAC or any other authority in areas draining into Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve until watershed boundaries are scientifically delineated and verified.

The KAAC must submit quarterly status reports to the CEC, detailing action taken on reported violations.

The KAAC is to strictly ensure no violations of environmental norms or mining regulations occur.