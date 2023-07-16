Dimapur: The Nagaland government has reinforced the total ban on the use of single-use plastic in the state.

In a notification on Saturday, the government, in compliance with the directives of the Central Pollution Control Board dated March 1, 2023, and subsequent directives from the Urban Directorate Nagaland dated June 15, 2023, reiterated a total ban on single-use plastic to eradicate the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by the rampant use of plastic, as per Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

It directed all concerned to ensure strict compliance.

The government said the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of carry bags made of mod, virgin, or recycled plastic, irrespective of the thickness in microns, are prohibited.

The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene commodities, will be prohibited.

The banned plastic items include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol, for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws and trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or poly-vinyl chloride banners less than 100 microns and stirrers.

It said all individuals, institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, religious institutions/faith-based institutions, central and state government departments/agencies/commissions/PSUs/missions, including military/paramilitary, will abide by the aforementioned ban. Any breach will be liable for penalties.

The government also said all other clauses mandated in the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021, will be strictly adhered to.

Inspections will be conducted at regular intervals and defaulters will be penalised heavily for the offense, the notification added.