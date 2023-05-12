SHILLONG: The water level at Umiam Lake is fast receding causing serious concern among environmentalists of Meghalaya.

Experts say only rainfall can bring relief from the sweltering heat and perhaps load-shedding.

With receding water level and no rain in sight, the old Umiam road can be seen.

The Board outside the water reservoir at Umiam reads 3166.6 feet at 4 pm on Thursday.

The highest level of the water is 3220 feet. Sources informed that the level of water dropped as there was no rainfall for several days.

Now the locals are grazing their cattle taking advantage of the situation.

The lake is a favourite tourist spot for those visiting Meghalaya.

Boat-rides at Orchid resort is a major attraction for tourists along with the canoes that the locals row in lake for both sight-seeing and fishing.