Shillong: The expert committee set up by the Meghalaya government is preparing an action plan for the restoration of polluted water bodies in the state.

The 10-member expert panel headed by Meghalaya Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) B K Lyngwa will submit the action plan to the government soon.

The Meghalaya government had set up the water bodies in June in compliance with a High Court order to advise the state government on measures for the restoration and protection of water bodies in the state.

The panel will advise the state government on the latest technology and methods to be used for cleaning and rejuvenation of water bodies.



After chairing the second meeting of the committee, Lyngwa said on Thursday, “We are in the process of formulating the action plan. The question of funding will come later on.”



The action plan will be site specific to every river and will cover the whole state except those water bodies in the wildlife protected areas, reserved forests and water bodies dealt with by the State Wetland Authority and River Rejuvenation Committee and the fish ponds, he said.



The major rivers of Meghalaya – Umkhrah, Umshyrpi, Umtrew, Lukha and Myntdu – have been excluded from the purview of this committee.



Also, 53 wetlands which are being taken care of by the Wetland Authority and over 60 rivers are also kept out of the purview of this committee.



PCCF Lyngwa said, “The action plan will be divided into four categories one will be of an advisory in nature, second will be of regulatory nature, third will be of a participatory nature and fourth will be of a restoratory in nature.”