Imphal: The “Takmu Experimental Fish Farm” a part of the Loktak Lake in Manipur‘s Bishnupur District having an area of 500 hectares is being modernised, the Director of the Manipur Fishery Department, Balkrisna Singh said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The farm has been protected for sustainable development of fisheries activities and enhancement of the fish products and livelihood of the local people inhabiting the periphery of the lake.

Manipur’s annual fish consumption is 56,000 metric tons, but the state only produces 36,000 metric tons.

The state spends over Rs 300 crore on fish imports each year.

The government has taken up the initiative due to increasing encroachment within the natural boundary of the lake shore and illegal constructions erected by the encroachers, the environment, and the ecosystem of the lake have deteriorated gradually.

Construction of home-stays on the phumdis (floating biomass), and the establishment of pen and cage culture and ring bunds by using phumdis have rapidly proliferated the phumdis and weeds inside the lake and caused a serious threat to the local people who are utilising the water for drinking purposes.

Large-scale plantation of lotus, water lilies, and other plants has degraded the lake’s environment and also caused impediments to fisheries development.

Encroachment in any form inside the boundary of the Takmu Experimental Fish Farm is unlawful and prohibited.

“Eviction Drive” will be initiated by the Department of Fishery, Government of Manipur in coordination with the Deputy Commissioner, Bishnupur, and Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur.