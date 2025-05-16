A recent rapid survey for systematic documentation in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has documented 70 orchid species.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, stated that this orchid survey revealed interesting findings as part of efforts for comprehensive documentation of the park’s flora and fauna.

The survey identified 70 orchid species across 36 genera, including 46 epiphytes and 24 terrestrial varieties. Noteworthy species recorded include Aerides odorata, Biermannia bimaculata, and Bulbophyllum ornatissimum.

Dr. Ghosh further noted that the visual survey, led by orchid conservationist Khyanjeet Gogoi and Range officers, reported new records, particularly in grassland and woodland areas. Other recorded orchids include Acanthophippium sylhetense, Cleisostoma appendiculatum, Dendrobium jenkinsii, Eulophia kamarupa, Peristylus constrictus, Phalaenopsis mannii, and Zeuxine membranacea.

She added that terrestrial orchids such as Eulophia dabia, Zeuxine lindleyana, and Nervilia juliana thrive in riverbank grasslands, while Acanthephippium striatum and Hetaeria affinis flourish on the dense forest floor.

Significantly, Biermannia bimaculata, Eulophia kamarupa, and Zeuxine lindleyana are endemic to India, while Bulbophyllum ornatissimum, Erythrodes blumei, Eulophia kamarupa, and Zeuxine membranacea are considered rare in Assam.

Dr. Ghosh also mentioned that the orchid survey was preceded by a conservation outreach program to familiarize local students with the orchid and butterfly diversity of the region. This included an Orchid and Butterfly Walk held on April 18 and 19, 2025, which welcomed over 50 students and involved the release of informative brochures on the birds, butterflies, and orchids of Kaziranga. Expert talks on orchids and butterflies were delivered by Khyanjeet Gogoi and Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi.

Assam’s Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, shared on X that this discovery makes Kaziranga one of the richest orchid collections in Northeast India, highlighting the park’s biodiversity and conservation efforts.

