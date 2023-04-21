GUWAHATI: The 48 Assam Naval Units of National Cadet Corps (NCC), under the aegis of the Guwahati Group, organized an incredible cleanliness drive at Lachit Ghat along the Brahmaputra River banks of state capital Guwahati.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Department of Inland Water Transport (IWT) and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

More than 200 NCC cadets from 10 across colleges in Kamrup Rural and Barpeta districts of Assam along with 30 other staff members took part in the unique and noble cause.

The cleanliness drive began at 8 am in the morning and ended around 11 am.

All the participants were overjoyed to be a part of this event.

The teams were assigned specific areas along the river bank to clean and remove the dirt.

The mission was to do their part in beautifying Guwahati, thus making the capital citry of Assam, which is often referred to as the Gateway to the Northeast and is also one of the fastest growing cities of the country, a cleaner city.

The cadets cleaned up the entire Lachit Ghat area within a very short period of time and removed all the dirt and filth.

The cadets also planted hundreds of saplings all along the River banks to add to its greenery and beauty.

The cadets also created awareness among the people present there and educated them on why it is important to keep the environment clean and how pollution can be prevented.

They gave a number of tips to the people present there about how they can reduce the use of plastic and other materials that are harmful for the environment.

The event, which was a success, exemplified that a small group of people can also come together and clean the surroundings thus making a vast difference.

It was also an important reminder about how every single person’s actions can have a lasting impact on our environment and it is up to us to take care of it.

The cadets not only did their part but also inspired others to become better stewards of our planet.