Guwahati: With the tourism season now underway, Manas National Park is witnessing a significant surge in visitors, signaling a lively start for one of Assam’s most cherished wildlife destinations.

Tourists from across the state and beyond are arriving at the UNESCO World Heritage Site to enjoy its tranquil landscapes and diverse wildlife.

Forest officials noted that the increase in wild animal sightings this season highlights the effectiveness of ongoing conservation efforts.

Visitors have observed rhinos grazing on open grasslands, herds of elephants moving along forest trails, and bisons, deer, and other species roaming freely in their natural surroundings.

Jeep safaris deep within the forest are giving tourists an up-close experience of the park’s pristine wilderness.

Many described the excursion as a refreshing escape from city life, while others spoke of a deeper emotional resonance.

Still grieving the loss of singer and environmentalist Zubeen Garg, some visitors found comfort in Manas as a place to honor his love for wildlife.

“We came here seeking peace of mind,” shared one tourist. “Watching elephants, rhinos, and even two little calves playing reminded us of nature’s healing power. Zubeen Garg adored wildlife, so this visit also felt like a tribute to him.”

Officials say this growing enthusiasm reflects not only the success of wildlife protection programs but also the active involvement of local communities in conservation efforts surrounding Manas National Park.