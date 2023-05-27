GUWAHATI: The climate emergency has evolved as a common crisis for communities worldwide and has become even more profound in recent times.

The impact is getting manifested across geographies hitting societies and economies globally.

The fight against climate change has reached a penultimate level; however, to counter the catastrophic impact of changing climate, it is becoming essential to join our forces though engaging with a range of stakeholders including the youths.

The deteriorating environmental condition necessitates continuous and consistent sensitization efforts, which will help the masses become environmentally informed to proactively contribute to long-term climate action movement.

In view of the same, considering the increasing climate vulnerability of Assam and Northeast India, Global Foundation (GFAEHW) and Care Luit have jointly presented a multi-stakeholder dialogue aimed at inspiring collaborative climate action under the concept of Mission LiFE (LiFEStyle for Environment).

Taking advantage of India’s ambitious NetZero target of 2070 and the goodwill it has been able to wield as the current president of G20, there is a momentum building across parties to commit to Green House Gas emission reduction combined with measures to protect our natural resources.

This deliberation helped moblize community participation to talk about the complexities of our environmental problems and solutions in a holistic approach.

This session witnessed a large participation of people from all walks of life and young people, who are likely to bear the brunt of climate change more.

A group of highly regarded experts and practitioners participated and discussed on a number of cross-cutting issues of contemporary relevance.

While setting the tone of the programme and moderating the discussion later, award-winning environment professional and the CEO of Global Foundation, New Delhi, Dr Pranab J Patar underscored the need for awareness generation and capacity building to aid environmentally informed decision-making that can ignite concrete actions and strategies for localized climate change adaptation.

Dr Arup Kumar Misra, a well-known technocrat and the chairman of Pollution Control Board, Assam, in his opening remark at this unique stakeholder dialogue, underscored the communication challenges in resolving climate crisis and how communication tools such as street theatres can help in conveying the right messaging towards building a consensus for creating a better and cleaner environment for our future generations.

Joy Barua an acclaimed musician and composer, spoke on how he developed his environmental sensitivity and how is it helping him create music that is compassionate towards our environment.

Barua – who has lately been involved with the London Symphony Orchestra and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London in creating orchestral music, emphasized the need to develop a deep concern and empathy for nature besides having an awareness.

Swapan Mehra, a well-known environmental finance and climate policy expert from Delhi, reiterated how multiple studies undertaken at the national level red-flagged the increasing climate vulnerability of this region and the given its diverse and abundant natural resources of Assam and the neighboring areas, make the region more sensitive to climate change.

He spoke on how green finance mechanism is helping build back our natural ecosystem and reduce carbon emission.

Rituraj Dewan a passionate environmental enthusiast and co-founder of 7Weaves, a community-based organization working on sustainable and ethical textiles around Deepor Beel and San Dubi forest emphatically appealed for a better policy approach to ensure the protection of Deepor Beel RAMSAR Site and its neighbouring forests, which has been conserved by indigenous communities inhabiting the area.

Dr Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, who is an agronomist and former joint director and principal scientist, at the ICAR spoke on climate change impacts in respect of agriculture and what should be our priorities to address the challenges associated with a function as important as farming.

He also talked of focusing on rainwater harvesting with respect to enhancing adequate and better water supply for irrigation.

Anurag Rudra, who is a civil servant, currently posted as the officer on special duty at Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board spoke of convergence and cohesion in building a better and more effective service delivery model including civic service which is a key ingredient in creating better urban environment.

Fashion designer Sanghamitra Kalita talked about sustainability and sustainable fashion, and how mindful consumption can help us get rid of binge shopping and get away from attires made of synthetic fibre which eventually pollutes soil and water bodies.

Hemanta K Borah – founder and managing partner at PICO – Pan IIM consulting organization based in Bengaluru emphasized for the adoption of traditional methods of farming and organic living besides highlighting the need for skilling and reskilling to match the growing need of the emerging green sector.

It is noteworthy to mention that the green sector is likely to create 35 million green jobs by 2047 and India’s green transition shall contribute to about 5.2 per cent (10.3 trillion dollars) of the global GDP by 2050, according reports.

Speaking at the August gathering, Dr Patar further highlighted the importance of LiFEStyle for Environment promoted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed the participants to take the LiFE Pledge and embrace pro-planet choices in all aspects of our daily lives.

Saturday’s session held in NeDFI House, was able to offer an inclusive platform for the participants to share their thoughts and experience around contemporary environmental issues and trigger healthy discussion as to explore sustainable alternatives.

The session ended with a promise to hold similar dialogues across various parts of Assam periodically and proposed that the outcome of this deliberation be taken up as the Guwahati Declaration for holistic and participatory policy making.