Dibrugarh: The dwindling population of feral horses in Dibru Saikhowa National Park has sparked growing concern among nature enthusiasts and conservationists.

These majestic creatures, unique to this region, are facing threats to their survival, prompting calls for urgent action.

Historically, these feral horses are descendants of domesticated horses that escaped or were released into the wild. Over generations, they have adapted to their natural surroundings, developing distinct characteristics that set them apart from their domesticated counterparts.

Their hardy nature, agility, and ability to thrive in challenging conditions have made them a fascinating subject of study for researchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

However, in recent years, the population of these magnificent animals has been steadily declining. Various factors, including habitat loss, human encroachment, and changing environmental conditions, have contributed to their dwindling numbers.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Centre and others over the critically endangered status of the feral horses in the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

The NGT bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, taking suo-moto cognizance of this alarming situation, emphasized the urgent need for intervention to protect these unique creatures.

Feral horses are not only a symbol of the park’s rich biodiversity but also play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.

They help in seed dispersal, soil aeration, and controlling vegetation growth. Their presence adds to the aesthetic appeal of the park and attracts tourists from around the world.

Local communities, including the indigenous tribes, have a deep connection with these horses.

With an area of 340 square km, the national park is known for its impressive faunal diversity, including rare and endangered mammals such as elephants, wild buffaloes, hoolock gibbons, and Gangetic river dolphins.

Feral horses, however, are one of the most prized inhabitants of the park, as this is the only place in India where they are found.

“The feral horses are one of the unique animals found in Dibru Saikhowa National Park. They usually roam in the ‘sapori’ (sand bar) area of the National Park, and it is very good to see them roaming freely. However, if their population has been dwindling, it is not good news. The Assam government should take steps for the conservation and protection of the animal,” said Tamal Bhattacharjee, a frequent visitor to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Devajot Moran, an environmentalist, said, “The feral horses are not granted any protection under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972; they are still not considered wild animals. Despite their importance, there has been no comprehensive census conducted to determine the exact population of the feral horses in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.”

“Without any effective conservation strategies in place, feral horses face threats from smuggling and are also gradually losing grazing ground and habitat to floods and livestock,” Moran said.

These horses share the lineage of the legendary warhorses that once served the British during World War II.

“Feral horses mostly prefer grassy river flats, forests, and woodlands. They use open areas where predators can be seen from a distance. They are found within a 5 km-6 km range of water sources. Some of the areas in Dibru Saikhowa where feral horses are found are Churke Tapu, Arna Tapu, Kathalkuthi near Mieli camp, and Kobu Chapori,” a study published in the Open Journal of Bioresources in 2021 said.

“This year, floods have forced the feral horses to shift to different places in search of food. One feral horse was stranded in the Bogibeel area but was later rescued by local people. The government should take immediate steps for the conservation and protection of this rare animal,” said Rinku Chetia, a resident of Dibrugarh.