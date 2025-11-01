Guwahati: The release of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg’s final film, “Roi Roi Binale”, on Friday has turned into an unprecedented emotional tribute, drawing massive crowds and setting new records for Assamese cinema.

However, the film’s production team, “Roi Roi Binale,” was compelled to issue a statement on Friday to address “false and misleading figures” circulating about its first-day box office earnings.

Fans of the iconic singer, who passed away in Singapore last month, thronged theatres across the state, with shows beginning as early as 4:30 a.m. and some venues scheduling up to seven shows a day to meet demand. The immense turnout is widely seen as a final, heartfelt farewell to the beloved artist, who stars in the film as a blind artist.

While initial trade reports estimated a record-breaking Day 1 collection of Rs 1.53 crore, the team’s official statement refuted various speculative numbers.

In a Facebook post, Team Roi Roi Binale clarified the official figures and requested sensitivity from the media and public: The Official Day 1 Gross Collection stood Rs 2.52 crore.

The team labeled other circulated numbers as “baseless and untrue,” stating, “This is not the time to calculate figures, and the environment for such evaluation does not exist right now.”

They emphasized that the audience’s affection, which has filled theatres, “cannot be measured by revenue alone.” The production house officially stated they will release the complete financial details after one month of the film’s release, urging a halt on daily collection analyses until then.

The statement also underscored the profound significance of the film, calling it the “lifelong dream project” of Zubeen Garg.

The team wrote, “‘Roi Roi Binale’ was Zubeen Garg’s dream project. He carried within him a vision to elevate Assamese cinema to new heights on the global film map.

The overwhelming love and presence of thousands of viewers in theatres yesterday carried that dream even further.”

The team also appealed to the overwhelming goodwill of the audience to stand united against illegal distribution, adding, “We hope the audience will continue to watch ‘Roi Roi Binale’ with the same heartfelt love while also discouraging piracy and preventing others from engaging in it.”

The film is currently running to packed theatres, with early reports indicating an unprecedented 98 percent occupancy across Assam on its opening day.