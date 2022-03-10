Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the hottest man in Asia, and is the Greek God of Bollywood. He is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, who can easily give other actors half his age a run for their money.

However, Hrithik did not get his Greek God like physique and his six-pack abs so easily. It is the result of hard work and most importantly, disciplined life.

Hrithik keeps a strict check on his workout and his diet. He ensures that he eats clean and wholesome meals – a protein-rich diet, clean carbohydrates and a lot of Indian vegetables.

But what does he eat?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan had shared that he has two sets of diet – one, is highly disciplined, and the other is what is close to his heart.

On a disciplined diet, Hrithik’s day begins with eating 6 egg whites with some avocado. And after that, his meals during the day are slightly different from others.

Instead of having three major meals, Hrithik eats every three hours.

The next four meals are set meals, which are packed in boxes – 70 gms of protein, some salad and veggies.

Hrithik’s favourite fruits are banana, mango (when in season), apple and watermelon. His favourite vegetable is sweet potato and salmon is the sea food of choice.

The actor’s diet also includes a host of immunity boosting foods like Vitamin C, ginger turmeric hot water and kadha.

In addition to a clean and healthy diet, Hrithik has a strict workout routine. He has a yoga stretching routine in the morning for about an hour.

And his evening workout is circuit training combining 5-6 exercises which have weights, functional all included. Hrithik’s usual workout is a combination of strength training, cardio and weights.