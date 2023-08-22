AP Dhillon been one of the well-known singer who have given some of the musical hits. Recently, the singer has released a documentary series AP Dhillon: First of a kind in Amazon Prime Video.

The series is based on the journey of AP Dhillon from a small village in Punjab to becoming one of the sensational singer. The series features an emotional tribute to his grandmother but there is absence of women in the series.

In a recent interview, AP Dhillon was questioned about the absence of women in the series that features a lot of male collaborators. On this AP Dhillon said that being a music personality he is quite public about his life and wants to keep his personal life private.

The singer recently released his music video ‘With You.’ The music video features October’s actress Banita Sandhu. Their chemistry in the video sparked speculation about their relationship. Banita Sandhu confirmed her relationship with AP Dhillon by sharing pictures on Instagram.

In the interview, AP Dhillon also mentioned how speculations about his personal life affect him. He said that everyone has an image of him through social media. They do not know the kind of person I am, through this series his fans will know me more than music.