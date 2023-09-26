Guwahati: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has on Tuesday announced that legendary starlet Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021. Informing the decision, the Minister has said that he felt immense happiness and honour in announcing this award for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.

The Minister has highlighted that Ms Rehman has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others.

On her acting prowess, the Minister has said that “in her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work.”

The award will be presented during the 69th National Film awards ceremony.

The members who were part of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee includes Asha Parekh, Chiranjeevi, Paresh Rawal, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Shekhar Kapur

Over the years the veteran actress achieved what very few actresses of her time could. With her acting prowess, Waheeda Rehman went on to win a plethora of awards. She won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her roles in Guide (1965) and Neel Kamal (1968).

The actress also won the National Award for Best actress (1971) and was honoured with the Padma Shri by Government of India in 1972, later receiving the Padma Bhushan in 2011. Waheeda Rehman has worked in more than 90 films, in a career spanning over five decades and has received significant critical acclaim.