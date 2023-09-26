MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023.

This was announced by union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday (September 26).

“I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema,” Thakur said.

Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contributions to Indian cinema.

“I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history,” said union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.

Also read: See PHOTOS: Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra wedding

85-year-old Waheeda Rehman is beloved for her work in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chaand.

“In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera,” Thakur said.

Earlier, she was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – the civilian awards of India.

“A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard-work,” he said.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award announcement coincides with late actor Dev Anand’s centenary.

Dev Anand was Waheeda Rehman’s co-star in one of her most seminal films, 1965’s Guide. Dev Anand would have been 100 today.