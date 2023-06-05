MUMBAI: Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar is no more.

Latkar passed away at the age of 94.

She breathed her last at 6pm Sunday (June 04).

The veteran actor was suffering from old age ailments.

Sulochana was known for her work in over 200 Hindi films.

Her antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said: “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema.”