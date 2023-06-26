Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story recently announced about his next film Bastar which will be released in cinemas in 2024.

Sen and Vipul Shah have again collaborated for this new project unveiling the poster of Bastar in Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Sunshine Pictures , the production house of Vipul Shah, revealed that Bastar is scheduled to be released on April 5, 2024.

“Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!,” it tweeted.

Earlier, the Hindi film The Kerala Story portrayed how women from Kerala were coerced to convert to Islam and join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Amid the protest by the political parties the film was released on May 5 which emerged as a controversial film creating chaos and tension between the communities.

The Kerala Story’s plot depicted the character Shalini Unnikrishnan played by Adah Sharma who forcibly got converted to Islam by one of the Muslim extremists, narrates her journey who aspired to become a nurse. She was later manipulated for joining the ISIS and ended up imprisoned in Afghanistan.

The controversial film made a box office collection of Rs 240 crore but was banned by the West Bengal Government as it may cause tension between the communities. The theatres in Tamil Nadu also stopped screening of the film to maintain law and order. Madhya Pradesh made the film tax-free in the state. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.