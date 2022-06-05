Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Katrina Kaif have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news about SRK contracting the virus comes right after Hindi film actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Katrina, Aditya Roy Kapur had tested positive. Akshay has recently recovered from the infection.

According to reports, Katrina could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from Covid.

BMC KW ward’s assistant commissioner Prithviraj Chauhan told India TV, “Katrina Kaif came COVID-positive on 1st June while Kartik Aaryan on 4th June.

The actor has also given the information through social media. It has nothing to do with the party of 25th May, only 2 cases have come, that too recently.”