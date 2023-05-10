HT India’s Most Stylish Award show was a star-studded night as the A-listers of the film fraternity dropped by to walk the red carpet. Sanjana Sanghi looked jaw-dropping in a teal-coloured saree gown. The actor walked the carpet and made her fans drool with her sartorial sense of fashion.

Sanjana shared a slew of pictures on her social media handle and made us swoon. Abiding by the awards’ show mandate of showing up in the rendition of street couture, the fashionista looked ravishing in the teal velvet saree gown with full sleeves cascading to gloves, turtle neck details and a long pallu picked from the fashion designer house Heumn.

Sanjana further accessorized her look with a silver neck ring and multiple finger rings from Rubans Jewellery and Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Priyanka Castelinno, Sanjana wore her tresses into a clean ponytail styled in wavy curls and silver embellishments. The star looked absolutely gorgeous in the attire.

The actor paired the look with teal glitter eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick assisted by makeup artist Pushkin Bhasin.