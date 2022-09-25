MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has said that she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rakhi Sawant, who is popular for her bold and controversial statements, said this in response to Mathura MP Hema Malini’s remarks.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday while reacting to speculations that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, said: “Good, it is good…You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become.”

While reacting to Hema Malini’s remarks, Rakhi Sawant, in a mock serious way said: “This was a secret and PM Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah were to make the announcement about my political move soon. But I can’t be happier that dream girl Hema Malini has herself announced that I’ll be contesting elections.”

She added, “I will be Smriti Irani part 2.”

She further said that if PM Modi, who earlier used to sell tea, can become a Prime Minister, she also can become a chief minister at least.

“I have been serving society from childhood. I was born to serve the country,” Rakhi Sawant said.

In March 2014, she had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North-West and had even launched her party called ‘Rashtriya Aam Party’ (RAP)’.

However, she received only 15 votes and thus lost her deposit.