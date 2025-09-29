Guwahati: Jio Hotstar is gearing up to release a romantic thriller helmed by celebrated Bengali director Raj Chakraborty, who steps into the Hindi OTT arena for the first time with this project.

Known for his impactful storytelling in Bengali cinema with films such as Proloy and Shontaan, Chakraborty is now aiming to reach a pan-Indian audience.

The untitled series features an impressive ensemble cast, with Priyanshu Painyuli, Sumeet Vyas, and Aditi Pohankar in lead roles.

Parambrata Chatterjee, widely recognized for his performances in Kahaani and Bulbbul, also joins the cast, adding further weight to the lineup.

Priyanshu Painyuli takes on a complex, nuanced role in the thriller, while Aditi Pohankar contributes her distinct presence to the narrative.

Sumeet Vyas brings his versatile screen presence to the story, marking his first on-screen collaboration with Painyuli.

Parambrata’s experience in both regional and Hindi cinema is expected to enrich the storyline.

The team has wrapped up filming, capturing the essence of the story against the scenic backdrops of Kolkata and Darjeeling.

The visuals promise to lend authenticity and depth to the series’ suspenseful tone.

According to sources close to the production, the series blends emotional depth with intense drama and suspense.

They noted that the chemistry between the lead actors and Chakraborty’s fresh directorial approach in Hindi could make this one of the standout releases of the year.

With a mix of romance, thrill, and mystery, this upcoming Jio Hotstar original is already generating buzz as a highly anticipated title on the OTT landscape.