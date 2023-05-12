KOHIMA: Nagaland’s eminent filmmaker Kivini Shohe and model and actress Andrea Kevichusa have been selected to represent Nagaland at the prestigious Cannes Festival 2023 76th edition, to be held from May 16-27 in France.

They will be part of the delegation, supported by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, through Department of Information & Public Relations.

Kivini is a prominent filmmaker from Nagaland and founding president of the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN), a group consisting of genuine functioning dynamic film related professionals based in Nagaland.

She has been Jury Chairperson for the 14th International Documentary & Short Film Festival of Kerala 2022 and Jury for 5th South Asian Film Festival, Kolkata 2022.

Shohe, a recipient of Governor’s Award 2014, is well known for her award-winning film, ‘Oh my Soul’ (2014), a story of three Naga transgenders.

Her many documentaries extensively highlights untold stories mostly from the eastern part of Nagaland such as Under the Longfuru Sky (2018) and The Great Anghs (2001).

She has directed short Sumi folk-based stories like (Nisapa & Nisala) 2003 and Anishe Flower maiden (Anishe Xamunu) 2007 and Even the Dead Speaks (telefilm) 2019.

Andrea Kevichüsa is an Indian model and actor from Nagaland.

She made her acting debut with ‘Anek’ in 2022 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for which she won the Filmfare Award 2023 for Best Debut (Female).

Andrea has worked with several fashion designers and notable brands.

She has also been featured in editorials of magazines such as Vogue India, Elle, Femina and on the covers of Filmfare, Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia.