Guwahati: Actor Mohanlal will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025.

On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.



Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! ?



The… pic.twitter.com/n1L9t5WQuP — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 20, 2025

Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji.



From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations.



His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat’s creative spirit. https://t.co/dcO6pqPZoE — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 20, 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated the veteran star stating, “Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations. His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat’s creative spirit.”

Mohanlal a superstar in Malayalam and has also worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.

He has a prolific career over four decades – where he has more than 400 films.

The Government of India feted him with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019.