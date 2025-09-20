Guwahati: Actor Mohanlal will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.
The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated the veteran star stating, “Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations. His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat’s creative spirit.”
Mohanlal a superstar in Malayalam and has also worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films.
He has a prolific career over four decades – where he has more than 400 films.
The Government of India feted him with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019.