Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is showing ‘marginal improvement’ and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said a statement issued by the singer’s family.

“There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani,” said the statement.

“It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue,” it added.

92-year-old Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues.

Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive on January 11 after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the domestic helps.



