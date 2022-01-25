GUWAHATI: Founder of Star Life Hyderabad & FTV City Partner Hyderabad Shafeeq ur Rahman shared pictures from his nephew Nawab Zaheer Ali Khan’s wedding on social media.

Let us tell you that Zaheer Ali Khan’s father is Nawab Riyasath Ali Khan while Nawab Firasath Ali Khan is his grandfather.

The family belongs to the Nizam of Hyderabad as both Prince Sadath jah Bahadur and Prince Hashim Jah Bhadur are sons of the last Nizam.

This historic wedding was held on 23 January 2022 in Paigah Garden, Hyderabad.

According to the information, this grand event lasted for 5 days in which events like Mehndi, Dholak, Manjah, Sangeet etc. were completed according to the Nawabi customs.

The guests liked the Nawabi dish very much in the ceremony. During the ceremony, the groom’s father Nawab Riyasath Ali Khan and uncle Nawab Karamath Ali Khan, Nawab Zufekharuddin Khan & Shafeeq ur Rahman were seen welcoming the guests.

Shafeeq ur Rahman is very active on social media, when he shared this picture on social media, the media took information from him about a wedding ceremony.