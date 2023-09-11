Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan continues to shatter all previous records.

On Sunday, day 4 of release, Jawan grossed a total of Rs 81 crore.

It was the highest single day collection ever in history of Hindi cinema.

Moreover, Jawan is now inching closer towards the 300 crore club.

The film collected a total of Rs 287.06 crore in four days, in all languages.

On Thursday (September 07), the day of release, Jawan collected Rs 75 crore.

Jawan collected Rs 53 crore on Friday (September 08, Day 2).

On Saturday (September 09, Day 3) the film earned a total of Rs 77 crore.

Jawan, on Sunday (September 10, Day 4), collected a whopping Rs 81 crore.

The Hindi version of Jawan earned Rs 72 crore on Sunday (September 10).

Early estimate for Monday (September 11) suggests that Jawan already earned Rs 7 crore.

Jawan had an overall occupancy of 70 per cent in Hindi.

Jawan is the fastest film to enter the 300 crore club in India.

Jawan has been directed by Atlee – his first Hindi film.

It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Besides Kenny Basumatary from Assam, the film also stars Shahrukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (extended cameo), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Filming for Jawan took place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad.

Soundtrack and background score were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.