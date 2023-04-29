Dance is a powerful tool to express your feelings and emotions. It also acts as a physical exercise and therapy for people suffering from mental issues. Every year, International Dance Day is observed on April 29 to celebrate this creative form of art.

The purpose of International Dance Day is to raise awareness about the significance of dance across the world so as to promote this form of performing art. Dance has played a crucial role in human culture and tradition for centuries.

International Dance Day was established in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), UNESCO’s main partner for performing arts , to highlight the significance of dance and encourage people to participate in it. Since then, International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 commemorating the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, which is considered to be the father or creator of modern ballet. The day is celebrated annually in over 200 countries worldwide, with dance performances, workshops, and events aimed at promoting the diversity of dance as an art form.

Shaking your body to your favourite music track is not just enjoyable and fun but is also a physical as well as mental exercise. Dance improves your cardiovascular health, reduces stress and promotes overall well-being. It also emphasizes the cultural importance of dance and its evolution over time in different parts of the world. It is also a way to unite people together and celebrate the creativity of the art form.