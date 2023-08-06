Actor Ileana D’Cruz announced the birth of her baby boy on social media.

She also revealed the name of the baby as Koa Phoenix Dolan, born on August 1.

Sharing the picture of the baby on social media, Ileana captioned it as: “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born August 1, 2023.”

The social media post was flooded with comments as actor Nargis Fakhri congratulated the actor and blessed the baby boy.

Athiya Shetty and Huma Qureshi showed their happiness by dropping hearts.

Three months ago, Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

She documented her journey of pregnancy on social media and appreciated her partner saying that she cannot be fortunate enough to experience this pregnancy journey and consider herself to be lucky enough.

The actor also revealed the photo of her partner without revealing his identity.

She shared a photo on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji.

Ileana wrote about her partner saying that there were days when she was not kind to herself but her partner turned out to be her rock and wiped away her tears.